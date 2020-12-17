Listen to KWOS Live

Are you in for another government stimulus check?

12-17-2020


(MissouriNet) — Missourians could be getting another direct stimulus payment after all. NBC reports lawmakers in Washington are close to reaching a deal on a $900 billion stimulus package that would include direct payments of $600 per person. The deal would leave out state funding and COVID-19 liability protections. Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders have been leading a bipartisan effort to include direct stimulus payments to Americans.

