COVID numbers

12-18-2020

New case numbers were relatively low in Cole County. In fact, the weekly positivity rate is the lowest it’s been since late September.

It’s now 43 COVID-19 deaths in Boone County. Health officials confirmed yesterday (thur) three more patients died. One was in his or her early 60s, one was between 75 and 79 and the other was older than 80. Active coronavirus cases went up in Boone County yesterday (thur). There were 173 new positives in Boone. Hospitalizations dropped, but are still putting a strain on resources.