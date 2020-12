12-18-2020

Does the ordinary flu shot seem to make you sick? Are you worried about the getting COVID – 19 vaccine? Cole County Health’s Chezney Schulte says the vaccine is proving to be safe for most people …

x761218

She says, if you have concerns, talk to your family doctor. Schulte adds, while health care workers are getting the Pfizer vaccine this week, she expects the public will get the Moderna version.