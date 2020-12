12-04-2020

Authorities arrest four teenagers that are allegedly behind recent vandalism at a Holts Summit church.

Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism told ABC 17 the suspects are all between 14 to 16 years old. Investigators found damaged pews, windows and walls at Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church last week.

The FBI is investigating whether it was racially motivated. The Sheriff now doesn’t believe the incident was a hate crime.