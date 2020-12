12-04-2020

Would you wear a mask everywhere if it was guaranteed to stop the spread of the virus? Cole County Health Director Kristi Campbell says she’s not sure that mandatory mask orders are that effective …

She does ask that you voluntarily mask up in public. Unlike Boone County and Fulton, Jefferson City and Cole County leaders have not mandated mask wearing. There have been about 5800 COVID – 19 cases and over 50 deaths confirmed in the county.