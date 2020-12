Help for Missouri hospitals is on the way

12-03-2020

Governor Parson announces a plan to help Missouri hospitals with staffing challenges during the pandemic. He said yesterday (wed) the state is partnering with national health care company Vizient to get more medical staffers in hospitals.

The 12-week partnership will bring up to 760 more medical workers into the state. COVID-19 hospitalizations have surged in Missouri this fall, now at nearly three thousand.