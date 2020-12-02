Governor now wants a delay on new coronavirus legal protections

12-02-2020

(MissouriNet) — Governor Parson has asked the Legislature to wait until next session to work on legislation that would protect Missouri businesses and other organizations from COVID-19 liability lawsuits. News of the request surfaced as a Missouri Senate committee held a hearing Tuesday about a bill to deal with such lawsuits.

Less than one month ago, Governor Parson expanded his special session call to urge lawmakers to pass virus-related protections for businesses. Parson’s office did not give a reason for delaying work on the bill.