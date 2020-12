Is your dose of the vaccine going to someone overseas?

Will there be enough doses of the COVID – 19 vaccine available when It’s your turn to get it? Jefferson City Councilman Ron Fitzwater lobbies for the Missouri Pharmacy Association. He has long watched the major pharmaceutical firms take or make their drugs outside the U-S …

The first doses of Pfizer’s vaccine are now being given to high – risk people in Britain. U-S distribution is still waiting on FDA approval.