12-09-2020

ABC – 17 — Jefferson City Fire Department fight a garage fire in the 800 block of East Wall Way off of Cherry Street 5-pm Tuesday.

When fire personnel arrived, they found massive flames from both levels of a small two-car detached garage. The fire was put out around 6 p.m., but the structure was a total loss.

There were no injuries, and no one was displaced because of the fire.