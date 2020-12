12-10-2020

Another person in Cole County died from COVID-19, health officials said yesterday (wed). That’s now 68 total. Boone County confirms two more COVID-19 deaths. Health officials said yesterday (wed) one patient was older than 80, and the other was between 65 and 69. That’s now 34 total deaths in Boone. The county had 206 new coronavirus positives yesterday (wed). Active cases went way up. Hospitalizations also rose, and are putting a strain on resources.