12-29-2020

There was a big drop in active coronavirus cases over the holiday weekend in Boone County, to 686.

Hospitalizations dropped too, to 129, but are still straining resources.

Boone County added 93 new positives on Monday, and one COVID-19 death. The patient was older than 80. That is now 53 deaths from the illness in Boone County, with nearly half coming this month.

There were 92 new cases in Cole County on Monday. Active cases dropped in Callaway County, to 451.