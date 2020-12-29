Missouri begins vaccinations at long-term care facilities

12-29-2020

(AP) — The process of administering the COVID-19 vaccine to residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Missouri has begun.

Residents at the Cottages of Lake St. Louis Retirement Center were among the first in the state to receive the vaccine Monday morning.

CVS and Walgreen’s employees will administer the vaccine to hundreds of care homes in the state.

Also Monday, the Missouri Department of Labor says it is waiting for federal guidance after President Donald Trump signed legislation Sunday that extends unemployment assistance programs through March 14 and provides an extra $300 per week. It encouraged unemployed Missourians to continue to file weekly claims.