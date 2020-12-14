Missouri lawmakers push back on election returns

The Missouri House is holding a hearing in Jefferson City this (mon) evening on a push by Republicans to question the results of this year’s presidential election. The Special Committee on Government Oversight will look at a nonbinding resolution questioning the results in battleground states won by President-elect Biden. Boone County Republican rep joined dozens of other GOP lawmakers backing the resolution. Missouri’s 10 Electoral College members will cast their votes for President Trump and Vice President Pence this (mon) afternoon at the state Capitol.