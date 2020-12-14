Still no cause in a JCMO garage fire

ABC – 17 KMIZ– Fire officials have been unable to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a garage Tuesday near downtown Jefferson City.

Fire investigators determined the blaze on Wall Way – started in a crawl space but could not pinpoint an exact cause, according to a Jefferson City Fire Department report.

Police said squatters have used the structure — a detached garage with a basement — according to the report. However, evidence was not found to back up the theory that squatters lit a fire trying to stay warm.

The intense flames were powered by several flammable substances inside the garage, which held two lawnmowers, at least one propane tank, a Jeep with a nearly full gas tank and several gallons of motor oil.