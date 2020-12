12-15-2020

One Mid – Missouri Republican lawmaker says he didn’t support the resolution backed by many of his colleagues, which claimed there was election fraud in several other states. Rudy Veit of Jefferson City says it could come back to haunt us …

The resolution was sponsored by Rep. Justin Hill. He claims that there was widespread election cheating in absentee and mail – in ballots in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan. It passed the House committee.