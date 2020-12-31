Sen. Hawley to contest Electoral College win for Biden

12-31-2020

(AP) One of Missouri’s U.S. senators says he’ll object when Congress meets next week to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the election.

Sen. Josh Hawley says he’ll protest the Electoral College certification because “some states, including notably Pennsylvania” didn’t follow their election laws. A Biden spokeswoman is dismissing Hawley’s move as “antics” that will have no bearing on Biden being sworn in on Jan. 20.

Hawley isn’t giving specifics or evidence in the statement he released announcing his intentions. Hawley’s move is likely to force votes in the House and Senate that would delay the certification of Biden’s win, but not change the outcome.

Walmart apologized Wednesday for a tweet that called Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley a sore loser for contesting President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the U.S. presidential election. The now deleted tweet, “Go ahead. Get your 2 hour debate. #soreloser,” was mistakenly sent by a member of Walmart’s social media team who meant to publish it on their personal account, the company said. The hashtag #BoycottWalmart began to trend on Twitter shortly after it appeared on the company’s official Twitter account. The tweet was a response to Hawley’s announcement that he plans to raise objections next week when Congress meets to affirm Biden’s victory. The objections won’t alter the election results, but it could delay the certification of Biden’s win.