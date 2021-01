12-31-2020

(AP) — Santiago Vescovi scored 15 points and Yves Pons and Jaden Springer added 13 apiece as No. 7 Tennessee routed No. 12 Missouri 73-53 in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

The Volunteers shot 50% from the field and 5 of 7 from long range on the way to their seventh straight win.

Xavier Pinson led Missouri with 11 points.