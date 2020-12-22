When will you get your vaccination?

12-22-2020

It’s not clear yet when most people in Mid-Missouri will be able to get a coronavirus vaccine. Health Director Stephanie Browning told the Columbia City Council last (mon) night frontline healthcare workers will keep getting the first wave of shots. From there, it’ll go to older people, and workers considered essential. Browning says the county is working with its partners on how to distribute the vaccine here. Plans are much the same for Cole and other counties.