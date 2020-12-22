Listen to KWOS Live
Tim Bommel - Missouri House

When will you get your vaccination?

12-22-2020


It’s not clear yet when most people in Mid-Missouri will be able to get a coronavirus vaccine. Health Director Stephanie Browning told the Columbia City Council last (mon) night frontline healthcare workers will keep getting the first wave of shots. From there, it’ll go to older people, and workers considered essential. Browning says the county is working with its partners on how to distribute the vaccine here. Plans are much the same for Cole and other counties.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2020, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer