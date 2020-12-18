Will Missouri get less vaccine doses than first expected?

12-18-2020

The federal government will send Missouri fewer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week than state officials anticipated.

The announcement came on Wednesday as officials are scrambling to get health care workers vaccinated. The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports that Missouri will receive 25% to 30% less than it originally estimated in the second week’s shipment of the vaccine manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech. Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams said on Wednesday that it is a dynamic situation and that residents should remain patient.