Businesses in ‘uptown’ Jefferson City concerned about slowdown

01-19-2021

(KMIZ) — Jefferson City’s downtown saw little foot traffic Monday, with a combination of a state holiday and enhanced security precautions around the Capitol keeping the area quiet.

Some of those effects could linger this week: House lawmakers are pausing their session because of the number of coronavirus cases in the Capitol and many state workers have been ordered to work from home for the same reason.

Federal authorities last week warned of the possibility of armed protests this week in all 50 state capitals. That has not materialized in Missouri. However, state officials have beefed up security at the Capitol.

Sam Bushman, Cole County’s presiding commissioner and owner of Samuel’s Tuxedo and Gifts, said :”They’ve only been in a week and they already have the House closed because of COVID,” Bushman said. “We need to bring the National Guard in and vaccinate all of our legislators and staff.”