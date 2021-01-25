Listen to KWOS Live
Chiefs head to the Super Bowl!

01-25-2021


KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns with most of it going to favorite targets Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill as the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs rolled to a 38-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game.

The Chiefs advanced to face a familiar foe in Tom Brady and the NFC champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl on February 7th in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers will be the first team in NFL History to play a Super Bowl at their home stadium.

 

