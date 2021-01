01-25-2021

Are you still debating on whether or not to get the COVID – 19 vaccine? Cole County Health’s Chezney Schulte says the vaccine is safe for the vast majority of Missourians …

Even though Mid-Missourians over 65 and people with medical conditions are now on the current vaccination list, it could be weeks or even longer before they get their shot. Vaccine supplies are still very low all across the state. 1400 Capital Region patients were vaccinated over the weekend.