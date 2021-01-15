COVID – 19 forces a break at the State Capitol

01-15-2021

The spread of COVID-19 has set in at the Missouri Capitol – one week into the legislative session.

A statement from Missouri House Republican leadership says due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the building, session has been canceled for next week. House Speaker Rob Vescovo of Arnold, Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann of O’Fallon, and Majority Floor Leader Dean Plocher of St. Louis say the move is out of an abundance of caution to protect members, staff, and visitors.

On Tuesday, the GOP-controlled House voted down a plan offered by Democrats that would have required all members to wear a mask while on the floor.

Media reports say members of the Senate Republican Majority Caucus are discussing Friday whether to also take a break.