Heightened security now for US Inauguration

01-12-2021

(MissouriNet) — An FBI bulletin suggests threats of an “uprising” could be in store for all 50 state capitols and the nation’s Capitol if President Trump is removed from office before Inauguration Day. ABC News reports the FBI is warning of “armed protests” in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. The news comes in light of pro-Trump supporters who gathered at the U.S. Capitol last week. During a press conference at the Missouri Capitol, Governor Parson says the state is aware of the situation and is taking precautions.

(as said) “People took action they should have never taken,” says Parson. “I have said all along, whether it is in Missouri or its in Washington, D.C., I believe in civil protests. I believe people have the right to the First Amendment. But what I don’t believe is, I don’t believe anybody for any cause has the right to commit any crimes. Period.”

The FBI is also getting reports of threats to harm Biden, Vice President-Elect Harris and Speaker Pelosi.