Two suspects in Cole County Jail after a robbery

01-12-2021

KMIZ — Two men are charged with 1st-degree robbery and armed criminal action after an incident last Friday.

According to court documents, the suspects allegedly held the victim at gunpoint and threatened to kill the victim.

The victim told police that the suspects came over with another person the victim knew. The victim told police one person knew of $1,700 cash the victim was going to use for a car purchase at the residence.

While speaking with the victim, one suspect told the victim he would “blow his head off” if the victim didn’t give them the money according to court records.

After searching the home, the suspects found the $1,700 and a gun.

During the investigation, the police found the man the victim knew and detained him.

As the investigation continued, police found the car the suspects allegedly used at an apartment complex. The vehicle was stolen from Kennett, Mo.

Police soon found the two suspects in the complex and also found the rifle inside an apartment.

D’Nozea Spain and Jerome Jones were arrested for 1st-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

Both were not given bond as they were deemed a flight risk and a danger to the community.