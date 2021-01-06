Listen to KWOS Live
Josh Hawley (KWOS John Marsh)

Local lawmakers react to U.S. Capitol violence

01-06-2021


Here are some of the statements released by local lawmakers on Wednesday afternoon after supporters of Pres. Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley, one of the lawmakers leading the effort to overturn the election results:

Republican Sen. Roy Blunt, who did not support the effort to overturn the election results:

U.S. Reps. Vicky Hartzler and Blaine Luetkemeyer, who supported efforts to overturn the election results:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer