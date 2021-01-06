Local lawmakers react to U.S. Capitol violence

01-06-2021

Here are some of the statements released by local lawmakers on Wednesday afternoon after supporters of Pres. Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley, one of the lawmakers leading the effort to overturn the election results:

Statement from Senator Josh Hawley: Thank you to the brave law enforcement officials who have put their lives on the line. The violence must end, those who attacked police and broke the law must be prosecuted, and Congress must get back to work and finish its job — Senator Hawley Press Office (@SenHawleyPress) January 6, 2021

Republican Sen. Roy Blunt, who did not support the effort to overturn the election results:

The events unfolding at the Capitol are shameful. There is no justification for violence and destruction. It has to stop now. This is not who we are as a nation. Thank you to the Capitol Police who are keeping us safe. — Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) January 6, 2021

U.S. Reps. Vicky Hartzler and Blaine Luetkemeyer, who supported efforts to overturn the election results:

The violent rioting on Capitol Hill is appalling and must stop! These so-called protesters have exhibited behavior one would expect to witness during a third world coup. This disgusting behavior is not representative of what we stand for as a country. — Rep. Vicky Hartzler (@RepHartzler) January 6, 2021