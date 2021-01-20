Lots of candidates on JCMO spring city ballot

01-20-2021

Jefferson City’s April municipal election looks to be a busy one. Several council seats and the Municipal Judge job are up for grabs. Dave Kemna is running unopposed in Ward 1. Laura Ward faces a challenge from former councilman Edie Vogel in Ward Two. Mary Schantz and Scott Spencer are running in the Third Ward. Derrick Spicer, Leonard Steinman and Ryan Estes are on the ballot in Ward Four. Councilman Mark Schreiber is challenged by Alicia Edwards in the city’s Fifth Ward. Scott Evans and Angela Silvey want to fill the open Municipal Judge’s seat.

City Prosecutor Gaylin Carver has no opposition.