|Charges were filed yesterday (wed) against a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman in Jefferson City. Authorities say David Lee picked up a woman on the library on Tuesday afternoon. Lee allegedly said he would give the victim a ride home, but he took her to a motel. The victim says he forced her to perform multiple sex acts before letting her leave. Lee was arrested. The Iberia man is a registered sex offender.
Man facing charges after kidnapping and sexual assault
01-21-2021