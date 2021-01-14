Missouri House member censured over sex allegations

01-14-2021

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House for the first time in history has formally denounced a lawmaker accused of having sex with an intern, harassing a staffer who reported the claim and then lying while under investigation.

House lawmakers on Wednesday voted 140-3 to censure Democratic Rep. Wiley Price. An effort to kick the St. Louis lawmaker out of the House didn’t get enough support to pass.

Price denied having sex with the intern. He says his former staffer made up the claims. Republicans pushed to expel Price, but some Democrats argued that would be too harsh.