KWOS - John Marsh

More vaccine is on the way to Missouri

01-07-2021


Governor Parson said yesterday (wed) more than 100-thousand coronavirus vaccines have been administered in Missouri. State officials are still hopeful they will finish the first phase of the state’s vaccination plan will wrap up by the end of the month. Frontline health care workers started receiving their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine this week. Parson said once they are done with the first phase, the next one will include vaccinating high-risk individuals, first responders and essential workers

