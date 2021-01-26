No charges in JCMO police – involved shooting

01-26-2021

Kmiz — Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson said Monday that his office will not fire charges after Jefferson City police shot and killed a man earlier this month.

Jefferson City police shot and killed James Reising, 59, on Jan. 3 in a parking lot at the Wildwood Shopping Center on Missouri Boulevard. Officers claimed Reising threatened them with a knife The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the shooting.

Cellphone video of the scene appears to show Reising running from a vehicle and toward what appears to be a police cruiser.

Thompson wrote in a statement Monday that Reising was agitated and holding the knife in a threatening way when officers arrived at the scene that day. Officers fired, then immediately started live-saving measures, Thompson wrote. Reising was pronounced dead at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Thompson said officers acted appropriately and in self-defense.

The patrol has said Reising ignored commands to drop the knife. Thompson wrote that a search of his vehicle “revealed evidence of methamphetamine and alcohol use.”

Authorities have not said how many times Reising was shot or where he was shot.