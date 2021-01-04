Rep pushes transfer option for families wanting in-seat learning

01-04-2021

Expect some education reform bills in the Missouri legislature in 2021.

Rep. Chuck Basye is pushing in House Bill 514 to give families the option to let kids learn in-seat elsewhere if their district is online-only because of the coronavirus. The district not providing in-seat instruction would have to pay the costs for kids to learn in-person elsewhere.

“A lot of kids are in terrible situations with their education right now, my grandkids included,” Basye said on Wake Up Columbia. “I think we need to do something more, something different, to get these kids back in school. And there are ways to do it safely.”

The Rocheport Republican is also proposing tax credits for costs families picked up while kids learned at home. The state legislative session starts Jan. 6.