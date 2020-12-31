Freezing rain, sleet in forecast for New Year’s celebrations

12-31-2020

Mid-Missouri will ring in the New Year with a winter storm warning.

National Weather Service meteorologist Ben Herzog says a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet will bring up to a quarter-inch of ice, starting right around midnight.

“When you start seeing a quarter of an inch of ice, obviously that’s going to have impacts on people trying to drive, and road crews trying to clear that ice off.”

Herzog says driving conditions will probably be bad for a while on Friday. He expects the wintry mix to continue until about noon on Jan. 1.