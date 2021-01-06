Should state government workers get vaccinated now?

01-06-2021

What happens if we see a surge of coronavirus cases among state government employees during the legislative session that starts today? O’Fallon State Rep. Tony Lovasco agrees those workers should be moved up the vaccination list …

Lovasco says he’ll closely watch Senator Andrew Koenig’s bill that’s designed to protect businesses from frivolous COVID lawsuits. It also seeks to limit government’s ability to set limits for business hours or the number people who are allowed in your home during a health emergency.