Listen to KWOS Live

Should state government workers get vaccinated now?

01-06-2021


What happens if we see a surge of coronavirus cases among state government employees during the legislative session that starts today? O’Fallon State Rep. Tony Lovasco agrees those workers should be moved up the vaccination list …

Lovasco says he’ll closely watch Senator Andrew Koenig’s bill that’s designed to protect businesses from frivolous COVID lawsuits. It also seeks to limit government’s ability to set limits for business hours or the number people who are allowed in your home during a health emergency.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer