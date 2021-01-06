Two JCMO teens hurt in van theft – crash

01-06-2021

KMIZ — Jefferson City police say two juveniles were hurt in a stolen vehicle crash Monday night.

A release from the police department said a stolen van crashed into several parked cars in the 1000 block of E. High Street just after 7:30 p.m.

The police department received a report of vehicle theft at 6:45 p.m. from a residence in the 200 block of E. Ashley Street. Police said a white Dodge Caravan was taken from the residence.

Officers spotted the van in the 200 block of W. High Street around 7:30 p.m. and attempted to stop it, the release said. Police said the vehicle drove into oncoming traffic and away from authorities. Crews lost sight of the vehicle in the 700 block of High Street — it crashed and ended up on its side soon after.

The juveniles were pulled out of the vehicle and taken away from the scene.