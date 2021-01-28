Listen to KWOS Live
Virus numbers

01-28-2021


16 new positives in Cole County yesterday (wed). Callaway County added nine new cases. Boone County health officials say they will start vaccinating some people in Phase 1B, Tier 2, if they’ve signed up for the waiting list. They ask to not call the health department with vaccine questions right now unless you’re in Phase 1A, or Phase 1B, Tier 1. Another Boone County resident has died from COVID-19. That’s now 69 total. Active coronavirus cases went up yesterday (wed), with 130 new positives. Hospitalizations are down, and are around the lowest levels seen in months.

