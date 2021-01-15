Windy and up to 3 inches of snow for Mid – Missouri today

KMIZ — With high winds and snow in the forecast, officials say driving conditions could deteriorate quickly late Thursday into Friday morning.

The ABC17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day through early Friday night for the potential of accumulating snow and strong gusty winds.

MoDOT issued a warning about travel, saying high winds could cause issues.

“With wind gusts up to 40 mph across much of the state Thursday and Friday, drivers should use extra caution in high profile cars and trucks,” Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT chief safety and operations officer said in a release. “Please consider delaying travel if possible until after the storm.”