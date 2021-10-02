Day 2 of Trump impeachment

02-10-2021

(AP) — Opening arguments will begin in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial after an emotional first day ended with the Senate voting to hear the case for convicting the former president of inciting the riot at the U.S. Capitol even though he is no longer in office.

On Wednesday, House Democrats prosecuting the case and the former president’s attorneys will lay out their opposing arguments before the senators, who are serving as jurors. The defense lost the vote seeking to halt the trial on constitutional grounds, 56-44, leaving him not happy over his lawyers’ performance and allies questioning the defense strategy. Some called for yet another shakeup to his legal team.