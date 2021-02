02-10-2021

They call it ‘rewriting history’. One Missouri lawmaker wants to make sure is doesn’t make into your child’s textbook. Representative Brian Seitz has filed a bill against the 1619 Project which claims American history really started over 100 years before the Declaration of Independence …

Seitz, who’s from Branson, is sponsoring another bill that seeks to limit government from restricting religious services, even during an emergency like the pandemic.