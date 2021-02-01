Did Capitol staffers get vaccinations they weren’t on the list for?

Did some legislative staffer get your COVID vaccination? Callaway County State Rep. Travis Fitzwater says an e-mail apparently went out from Democratic House Minority Leader Crystal Quade to some Capitol offices …

He says the move cheated those over 65 and first responders who were higher up on the list for the vaccine that’s in short supply.

Fitzwater also isn’t happy the House couldn’t come up with the two- thirds majority votes required to vote down a pay raise for lawmakers and elected officials. He voted ‘no’.