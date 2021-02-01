Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now

Here comes a new attempt to jack up the gasoline tax in Missouri

02-01-2021


Missouri’s GOP Senate leader says it’s time to increase the state’s gasoline tax.

Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz of Sullivan will testify before the Senate Transportation Committee on Tuesday. He’ll present his bill, which would increase Missouri’s gasoline tax by two cents per gallon per year over five years, from 17 to 27 cents per gallon. Missouri’s 17-cent gas tax has remained the same since 1996. While Missouri has the nation’s seventh-largest highway system with 34,000 miles of roadway, it ranks 49th in funding.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer