Former Cole County Judge named in McCloskey case

02-25-2021

(AP) — A former Cole County prosecutor and judge is now involved in Mark and Patricia McCloskey’s case. Richard Callahan was named yesterday (wed) the special prosecutor for the complaint against the Saint Louis couple who waved guns at racial injustice protesters last summer. They’ve pleaded not guilty to unlawful use of a weapon and evidence tampering. A judge removed Saint Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner from the case, saying it was a bad look for her to mention the McCloskey case in fundraising emails.

The McCloskeys were at a 2nd Amendment rally at the State Capitol Tuesday.