How much snow did you get? More is on the way

02-16-2021

About four-to-six inches of snow has fallen in most of mid-Missouri over the last two days. We should be dry today (tue), but the epic cold will continue and maybe two to three more inches of snow tomorrow. The high temperature yesterday (mon) in Columbia was zero, one of the coldest highs ever recorded in February. Local utilities asking customers to take it easy on power usage where they can, to avoid rolling blackouts like they’re seeing in the Kansas City area.

Lincoln, Mizzou and most local school districts won’t hold in-person classes today (tue). All Jefferson City, Cole County and state offices are closed too.