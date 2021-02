Is JCMO’s Mayor ready for the Council to meet face to face?

Is Jefferson City’s council going to be back in chambers any time soon? Fourth Ward Councilman Ron Fitzwater is ready for the Zoom meetings to end. Mayor Carrie Tergin is in no hurry …

Tergin adds that the public can easily participate by video conferencing into the council meetings. She says they’re reviewing the plan to keep meetings remote on a monthly basis.