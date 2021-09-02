Many roads not in good shape

02-09-2021

Watch out on your drive today. Many secondary roads are slick and snow covered. The cold temperatures are making it difficult to clear the roads. Temps are expected to stay well below freezing at least thru the weekend. Be especially aware of bridges and overpasses that may be slick.

Most local school districts are not in session today (tue) because of winter weather. The combination of about an inch or two of snow, a little wintry mix, and freezing temperatures led to dozens of accidents on local roads yesterday (mon).