Lawmaker could face censure

02-09-2021

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri House Republicans have kicked a state lawmaker indicted on federal fraud charges out of their caucus.

Members on Monday voted Rep. Tricia Derges out of the caucus. GOP House leaders are calling on her to resign.

A federal grand jury indicted Derges on fraud charges for falsely claiming a treatment she sold contained stem cells that could help with COVID-19 and other illnesses.

Derges has refused to resign. Last week she told the House speaker that her innocence will prevail.

The speaker took away all her committee assignments last week.