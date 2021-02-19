Sorry teachers – no shots for you

02-19-2021

State health director Randall Williams said yesterday (thur) Missouri will not move teachers up the priority list for the coronavirus vaccine. The state is focused on older people and those with certain health conditions right now. Some neighboring states are vaccinating teachers already. Boone County confirmed its 75th death from COVID-19 yesterday (thur). Health officials say the patient was older than 80. Active coronavirus cases rose again in Boone, with 41 new positives yesterday (thur). Hospitalizations dropped a bit. Cole and Callaway counties both had single-digit case increases.