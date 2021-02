02-18-2021

Many people in the broadcasting industry are mourning the loss of Rush Limbaugh. The talk radio icon’s family said today (wed) he died at the age of 70. Zimmer Communications John Zimmer said the Cape Girardeau native never lost his ability to connect with a local audience, even when he went national.

Limbaugh’s show airs on KWOS weekdays from 11 to 2.