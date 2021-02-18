Woman busted with meth at an Eldon motel

02-18-2021

KMIZ – 17 — A Barnett woman could face drug charges after deputies respond to an unsupervised child roaming the halls of an Eldon hotel.

According to the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Brandy Batchelder was arrested Tuesday for 2nd-degree drug trafficking and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Deputies say more than four pounds of meth and other items used to sell drugs were found in her room at the Super 8 Hotel Officials report told the toddler was turned over to the state.

At last check, charges have not been filed against Batchelder.

Batchelder is being held on a $250,000 bond.