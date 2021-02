02-18-2021

Coronavirus numbers from Cole and Callaway counties were updated for the first time this week yesterday (wed). Cole reported seven more COVID-19 deaths, for a total of 108. Callaway confirmed its 40th death from the illness. Both counties had small coronavirus case increases, though. The increase was low again in Boone County, too. just 24 new positives. Active cases and hospitalizations both went up a little.